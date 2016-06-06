June 6 Bank Of Montreal
* Bank Of Montreal Files to say the vaulted gold
bullion trust will issue $500 million of gold deposit receipts -
sec filing
* Bank Of Montreal - The trust will issue
depositary receipts representing undivided beneficial ownership
in a fixed quantity of physical gold bullion
* Bank Of Montreal - The gold bullion will be held
for benefit of holders of gold deposit receipts in an account
operated by bank of montreal at the royal canadian mint
