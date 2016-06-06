June 6 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc -
* Completed sale of its NJ1 data center to QTS Realty Trust,
Inc. for $125 million
* Announced that it has completed sale of its NJ1 data
center to QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for $125 million
* Intends to use a portion of purchase price to redeem
remaining $100 million of series b preferred shares that is
outstanding.
* Transaction does not change company's previously announced
guidance ranges for normalized funds from operations and AFFO
