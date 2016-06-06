June 6 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc -

* Completed sale of its NJ1 data center to QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for $125 million

* Announced that it has completed sale of its NJ1 data center to QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for $125 million

* Intends to use a portion of purchase price to redeem remaining $100 million of series b preferred shares that is outstanding.

* Transaction does not change company's previously announced guidance ranges for normalized funds from operations and AFFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)