June 6 Kura Oncology Inc
* Entered amendment to license agreement with Janssen
Pharmaceutica NV dated December 18, 2014 - SEC filing
* Amendment to expand field of license to all human
diseases, disorders/medical conditions
* Amendment to management services agreement with Araxes
Pharma LLC to reduce the monthly management fee payable by
Araxes to co
* Amendment to agreement with Araxes Pharma to reduce
monthly management fee from $100,000/month to $65,000/month
effective from April 1,2016
