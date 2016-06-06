June 6 DryShips Inc
* As of March 31, co in breach of some financial covenants,
while 3 bank facilities matured, co hasnt made final balloon
installments
* Three lenders have declared an event of default - SEC
filing
* For some bank facilities, the company has elected to
suspend principal repayments and interest payments
* Cash expected to be generated from operations or proceeds
from the sale of vessels will not be sufficient to cover co's
working capital deficit
* Present conditions, events raise substantial doubt about
the company's ability to continue as a going concern, for a
reasonable period of time
