June 6 Rovi Corp

* Rovi Corp comments on reports indicating possible intent to exit portions of consumer business after close of TiVo deal

* Rovi Corp says there has not been any decision to exit the consumer hardware business Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1UmV9St )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)