BRIEF-Microsoft prices $17 bln debt offering
* Announced pricing of offering of $17.00 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
June 6 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces FDA request for dystrophin data prior to making a decision on eteplirsen NDA
* Plans to submit data from thirteen patient biopsy samples, at baseline and week 48, to FDA over coming weeks
Jan 30 Backlash built on Monday against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel and immigration restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations as opponents tried to throw up roadblocks, including more court challenges.
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's harshest recession on record.