June 6 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces FDA request for dystrophin data prior to making a decision on eteplirsen NDA

* Plans to submit data from thirteen patient biopsy samples, at baseline and week 48, to FDA over coming weeks