June 6 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor energy provides RMWB production and 2016 corporate
guidance update
* Ramping up production in a staged manner
* As a result of RMWB fires, annualized total upstream
production is now estimated to be between 585,000 and 620,000
barrels per day
* Expects base plant operations to return to pre-fire
production rates within a week.
* There has been no damage to Suncor's assets as a result of
fires
* Expects that all of its operations in regional
municipality of Wood Buffalo will be producing at normal,
pre-turnaround rates by end of June
* Construction activities at Suncor's Fort Hills Mine have
also returned to pre-fire levels
* Syncrude anticipates a return to production starting in
late June
* Anticipates cash operating costs per barrel to remain
within guidance of $27-$30 per barrel for full year
* Due to impact of fires on refinery feedstock, short
unplanned outage at 1 unit of suncor's edmonton refinery,
gasoline, diesel production reduced
* As a result of actual asset performance to date,
production guidance for exploration and production has been
increased to 105,000 to 110,000 bbls/d
* Edmonton unit expected to be back in service by end of
week, currently working to minimize supply disruptions to retail
and wholesale customers
* Syncrude expects a full ramp up of production following
completion of scheduled turnaround by mid-july
* Sees annualized synthetic crude oil sales of 265,000 to
275,000 bbls/d, and syncrude production between 105,000 and
115,000 bbls/d
