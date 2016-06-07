Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale - WSJ
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 6 Virginia Hills Oil Corp
* Tracie Noble, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of company has resigned from her position
* Board of directors has appointed Adeline Martin as Vice President, Finance And Chief Financial Officer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 1 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.
* Pointclickcare Corp files to withdraw U.S. IPO plans - sec filing