Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale - WSJ
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 6 Daimler Trucks North America
* Will reduce headcount across North American production facilities by about 1,240 workers
* Job cuts to impact workers at Mount Holly, North Carolina, Gastonia, Portland, Oregon, Santiago, Mexico facilities
* Presently no plans for additional job cuts at facilities in cleveland, north carolina or saltillo, mexico (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 1 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.
* Pointclickcare Corp files to withdraw U.S. IPO plans - sec filing