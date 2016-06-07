UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
June 6 (Reuters) -
* Verizon to bid $3 bln for Yahoo's web assets in second round of bidding; bid to exclude Yahoo's patents & real estate-CNBC, citing DJ
* TPG also expected to make new Yahoo bid -CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: