June 7 Innofactor Plc

* Starts acquisition of own shares

* A maximum of 800,000 shares will be acquired equalling about 2.43 pct of total amount of company's shares

* Acquisition of own shares will start at earliest on July 1, 2016 and will end on March 31, 2017 at latest Source text for Eikon:

