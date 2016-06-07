June 7 CTi Biopharma Corp :
* Says announced long-term safety and efficacy results from
pivotal phase 3 Persist-1 trial
* Says Persist-1 trial met its primary endpoint
* Says results represent an update on efficacy and safety
for all patients regardless of their initial platelet count
* Patients who crossed over to Pacritinib experienced
reductions in spleen volume as patients initially randomized to
Pacritinib
* Responses to Pacritinib were durable and rates of 35
percent or greater spleen volume reduction were maintained from
weeks 24 to 72
* Most frequently occurring adverse events with Pacritinib
were gastrointestinal events and incidence decreased over time
* Says patients treated with Pacritinib had stable mean
platelet counts and hemoglobin levels through week 72
