BRIEF-Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Medical helicopter company air methods exploring a sale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jVSaGE
June 7 Sberbank
* 5-month net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 184.32 billion roubles ($2.82 billion) versus 59.4 billion roubles year ago
* 5-month net interest income to RAS of 446.78 billion roubles versus 273.82 billion roubles year ago
* 5-month total provision charge 138.31 billion roubles versus 139.5 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/24vj6MO Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.3804 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OCC announces total cleared contract volume down nine percent in January
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The independent boutique wealth management firm HighTower said it landed its second billion-dollar financial advisory team of the month on Tuesday.