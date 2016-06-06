June 6 Eagle Energy Inc
* Eagle Energy Inc announces a reduction in monthly
dividends
* Eagle has reduced its monthly dividend to $0.005 per share
($0.06 annualized) beginning with June 2016
* Eagle Energy Inc says restricts Eagle from paying
dividends exceeding $0.005 (half a cent) per share per month
* Eagle's 2016 capital budget, production and operating cost
guidance remains same
* 2016 funds flow from operations is expected to be
approximately $ca 11.1 million
