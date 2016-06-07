June 7 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Confirms today that a further gross payment of $2.0 million has been received from kurdistan regional government

* Settling total invoiced amount of $15.0 million gross for april 2016.

* Gross crude oil export sales from shaikan field in april 2016 averaged 40,840 barrels of oil per day. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)