June 7 Novita SA :

* Israel-based Vaporjet Ltd signs letter of intent to launch tender offer for 100 percent stake in the company

* Vaporjet Ltd or its unit to launch tender offer no later than by June 30, 2016

* Vaporjet tender offer's minimum threshold of Novita's stake acquired to be at 63.17 percent

* Lentex, under the letter of inent, oblige not to sell its stake in Novita, before the date of singing of final agreement

* Vaporjet launched talks with Lentex on sale of Novita's stake in April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)