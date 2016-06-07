UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Novita SA :
* Israel-based Vaporjet Ltd signs letter of intent to launch tender offer for 100 percent stake in the company
* Vaporjet Ltd or its unit to launch tender offer no later than by June 30, 2016
* Vaporjet tender offer's minimum threshold of Novita's stake acquired to be at 63.17 percent
* Lentex, under the letter of inent, oblige not to sell its stake in Novita, before the date of singing of final agreement
* Vaporjet launched talks with Lentex on sale of Novita's stake in April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources