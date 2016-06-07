June 7 Photocat A/S :

* Says Asak Miljøstein AS enters partnership with Photocat A/S to offer new NOx reducing concrete stones

* New product is expected to reach market early summer 2016

* Potential order volume for Photocat may be 1 million - 2 million Danish crowns ($152,865-$305,730.93) on yearly basis from 2017 onwards

* ASAK Miljøstein is a manufacturer of concrete stones in Norway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5417 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)