June 7 Fitch:

* German flood claims likely to reach 1 bln Euros

* Claims on this scale would weaken underwriting profitability for sector, but would be unlikely to threaten credit profiles

* Economic losses likely to be higher than 1 billion Euro as only around a third of home insurance policies in Germany include natural hazard cover

* Proportion of homes covered could therefore be higher than in last major german floods in 2013

Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)