June 7 MBF Group SA :

* Signs 3 deals to sell 696 shares of Rara Avis Sp. z o.o. at average price of 150 zlotys ($39.30) per share

* After transactions of sale of shares in Rara Avis, owns now 18 percent stake in company ($1 = 3.8168 zlotys)