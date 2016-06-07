June 7 Talen Energy Corp :
* Completed a feasibility assessment related to bringing
natural gas to montour plant, installing boiler modifications to
enable dual-fuel
* Approved project, which will enable montour plant to
operate on coal, natural gas or in combination
* Based on obtaining all necessary permitting and regulatory
approval, anticipated completion date is Q2 of 2018
* Estimated capital expenditure for plant modifications is
approximately $70 million with additional pipeline expenses and
payments
