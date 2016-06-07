June 7 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc :

* Ultragenyx and Takeda enter into a collaboration to develop and commercialize therapies for rare genetic diseases

* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says to license and develop one or more product candidates from Takeda

* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says Takeda to make equity investment in Ultragenyx to fund development

* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says Takeda will invest up to $65 million in Ultragenyx in two tranches

* A potential third equity investment by Takeda is contingent upon Ultragenyx achieving a specific development milestone on a second asset

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc says no additional financial details were disclosed