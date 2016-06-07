BRIEF-Ferroglobe announces Q4 revenue $1.591 billion
* Ferroglobe announces update on q4 2016 trading and corporate events
June 7 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd :
* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd says submits psoriasis phase III protocol and registration plan to EMA for piclidenoson (CF101)
* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd says former phase II/III study showed piclidenoson has better safety and efficacy at week 32 as compared to otezla
* Pitney Bowes announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Cameco Corp- on January 31, 2017, Tepco confirmed it would not accept a uranium delivery scheduled for February 1, 2017