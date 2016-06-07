June 7 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd :

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd says submits psoriasis phase III protocol and registration plan to EMA for piclidenoson (CF101)

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd says former phase II/III study showed piclidenoson has better safety and efficacy at week 32 as compared to otezla