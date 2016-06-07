June 7 Alliance Trust Plc
* Response to statement by RIT Capital Partners Plc
* Notes today's announcement from RIT Capital Partners Plc
regarding withdrawal of its informal proposal for a merger of
two companies
* In absence of any offer for board to consider, company is
no longer in an offer period.
* Board will continue to suspend share buybacks until it has
concluded on its strategic review.
* Board is implementing a series of changes to enhance
shareholder value, as set out in its announcement on 1 October
2015.
* Process is well under way and has already started to make
good progress, lowering costs, narrowing discount and allowing
for creation of a fully independent board of directors
