June 7 Biogen Inc
* Says Reports Top Line results from phase 2 study of
Opicinumab (anti-lingo-1) in multiple sclerosis
* Biogen inc says continues to analyze data to inform next
step in clinical development program
* In study, Opicinumab missed primary endpoint
* Says Opicinumab also did not meet secondary efficacy
endpoint in synergy
* Opicinumab was generally well-tolerated and safety profile
was consistent with what has been observed in prior studies
