BRIEF-Ferroglobe announces Q4 revenue $1.591 billion
* Ferroglobe announces update on q4 2016 trading and corporate events
June 7 Vascular Biogenics Ltd
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd. announces $24 million registered direct offering
* Sale and issuance of about 4.36 mln ordinary shares to institutional investors in U.S. at a purchase price of $5.50 per share
* Intends to use net proceeds for advancement of clinical programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Pitney Bowes announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Cameco Corp- on January 31, 2017, Tepco confirmed it would not accept a uranium delivery scheduled for February 1, 2017