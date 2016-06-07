June 7 Vascular Biogenics Ltd

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd. announces $24 million registered direct offering

* Sale and issuance of about 4.36 mln ordinary shares to institutional investors in U.S. at a purchase price of $5.50 per share

* Intends to use net proceeds for advancement of clinical programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )