June 7 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* Signs definitive deal with Kamil Ruciski for buy of 75 percent stake plus one share of Nocowanie.pl for 22.0 million zlotys ($5.75 million)

* After 2018, will have option call 1 to buy half of remaining stake in Nocowanie.pl; rest of stake after 2019 under option call 2

* Nocowanie.pl is an owner, operator of website nocowanie.pl which offers intermediation services in reservation of accommodation for holidays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8262 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)