June 7 United International Enterprises Ltd :

* Martin Bek-Nielsen, Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of Board, sold 17,000 shares at market value of 18.8 million Danish crowns ($2.87 million) in United International Enterprises

* Brothers Holding Ltd. (Carl og Martin Bek-Nielsen) bought 17,000 shares at 18.8 million crowns in United International Enterprises

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5542 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)