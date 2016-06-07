Fitch Downgrades El Salvador's IDR to 'B'; Outlook Revised to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded El Salvador's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B' from 'B+'. The Rating Outlook was revised to Negative from Stable. The issue ratings on El Salvador's senior unsecured Foreign and Local Currency bonds are also downgraded to 'B'. The Country Ceiling is downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR is affirmed at 'B