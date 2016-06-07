Fitch Downgrades El Salvador's IDR to 'B'; Outlook Revised to Negative
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded El
Salvador's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'B' from
'B+'. The Rating Outlook was revised to Negative from Stable.
The issue ratings
on El Salvador's senior unsecured Foreign and Local Currency
bonds are also
downgraded to 'B'. The Country Ceiling is downgraded to 'BB-'
from 'BB'. The
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR is affirmed at 'B