Investors pull back on U.S. stock funds in latest week -ICI

By Trevor Hunnicutt Feb 1 Investors pared back their exposure to stocks in the latest week, Investment Company Institute data for U.S.-based funds showed on Wednesday, treating any "Trump rally" with a dose of caution. Stock funds invested primarily in U.S. companies posted their largest outflows since October as $8.2 billion cascaded out during the seven days through Jan. 25, the trade group's data showed. The withdrawals came as a leap forward for U.S. stocks after the