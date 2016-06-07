BRIEF-Exito Energy II Inc. Enters into amended and restated arrangement agreement
* Exito Energy II Inc. Enters into an amended and restated arrangement agreement
June 7 Social Commerce Group SE :
* Social Commerce Group SE completely acquires STARAMBA GmbH
* Acquires remaining 48.1 pct of shares in STARAMBA GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Exito Energy II Inc. Enters into an amended and restated arrangement agreement
By Trevor Hunnicutt Feb 1 Investors pared back their exposure to stocks in the latest week, Investment Company Institute data for U.S.-based funds showed on Wednesday, treating any "Trump rally" with a dose of caution. Stock funds invested primarily in U.S. companies posted their largest outflows since October as $8.2 billion cascaded out during the seven days through Jan. 25, the trade group's data showed. The withdrawals came as a leap forward for U.S. stocks after the
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (BHE) and its subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook for BHE is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of NV Energy, Inc. (NVE) and its operating subsidiaries, Nevada Power Co. (NPC) and Sierra Pacific Power Co. (SPPC), and revised the companies' Rating Outlooks to Positive. The Outlook revision reflects improving credit metrics