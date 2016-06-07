June 7 Cpi Property Group SA :

* Raises 18.5 million euros ($21.00 million)and issues 185 million new shares

* New shares, having a par value and a subscription price of 0.10 euros each, were issued today in a reserved capital increase under company's authorized share capital and fully paid by cash