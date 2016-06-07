UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Greenyard Foods NV :
* FY REBITDA was down 5.5 pct to 136.2 million euros ($154.56 million)
* FY net profit came in at 17.0 million euros or an EPS of 0.38 euro per share
* Will start dividend payments - the board proposes 0.2 euro per share
* FY solvency of 34.9 pct
* FY sales 3.97 billion euros versus 4.01 billion euros a year ago
* "current market conditions are not expected to alter over the foreseeable future with ongoing pressure on prices during the first half" Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources