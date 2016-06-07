(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

June 7 Solidarity

* Reaches favourable agreement with Telkom

* Agreement also states that Telkom will limit proposed outsourcing within its Openserve, Telkom Consumer & Small Business and Telkom Corporate Centre departments to max 1000 people

* According to agreement, Solidarity members will receive wage increase of 6 pct from 1 April 2017, while they are also guaranteed two years of no retrenchments

* Telkom has given an undertaking that there would be no forced retrenchments as a consequence of intended section 197 transfer to BCX

* Telkom will still finalise current section 189 retrenchment process which affects roughly 300 employees