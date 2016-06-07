BRIEF-RPG Life Sciences Dec qtr profit falls
* RPG Life Sciences Ltd - dec quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 46.7 million rupees year ago
June 7 Diasorin Spa :
* Says launched the new LIAISON test for qualitative detection of IgG to Helicobacter Pylori in human serum Source text for Eikon:
* Emergent Biosolutions initiates Niaid-funded phase 1B clinical study to evaluate broad-spectrum antiviral UV-4B for dengue
* Ophthotech Corp says Glenn P. Sblendorio assumes position of president and Keith Westby takes on role of chief operating officer