June 7 (Reuters) -

* Swisscom's Fastweb, Iliad said to bid for Italian mobile assets - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Vimpelcom,CK Hutchison Holdings received preliminary bids for some of their assets from Swisscom,Iliad,Digicel Group Ltd - Bloomberg, citing sources