UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
June 7 (Reuters) -
* Swisscom's Fastweb, Iliad said to bid for Italian mobile assets - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Vimpelcom,CK Hutchison Holdings received preliminary bids for some of their assets from Swisscom,Iliad,Digicel Group Ltd - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/1WDwkrK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: