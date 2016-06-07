BRIEF-Exito Energy II Inc. Enters into amended and restated arrangement agreement
* Exito Energy II Inc. Enters into an amended and restated arrangement agreement
June 7 (Reuters) -
* Mitsubishi UFJ is preparing to relinquish its role as a primary dealer of Japanese government bonds - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities will remain primary dealers in order to continue selling JGBS to investors - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group also may consider quitting like BTMU - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1UnNbsr) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Exito Energy II Inc. Enters into an amended and restated arrangement agreement
By Trevor Hunnicutt Feb 1 Investors pared back their exposure to stocks in the latest week, Investment Company Institute data for U.S.-based funds showed on Wednesday, treating any "Trump rally" with a dose of caution. Stock funds invested primarily in U.S. companies posted their largest outflows since October as $8.2 billion cascaded out during the seven days through Jan. 25, the trade group's data showed. The withdrawals came as a leap forward for U.S. stocks after the
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (BHE) and its subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook for BHE is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of NV Energy, Inc. (NVE) and its operating subsidiaries, Nevada Power Co. (NPC) and Sierra Pacific Power Co. (SPPC), and revised the companies' Rating Outlooks to Positive. The Outlook revision reflects improving credit metrics