BRIEF-Kia Motors America says Jan sales of 35,626 units, down 6.9 pct
* January sales of 35,626 units versus 38,305 units Source (http://bit.ly/2jVK1C2) Further company coverage:
June 7 Flexion Therapeutics Inc :
* Anticipate that we will continue to incur significant losses for foreseeable future
* As of March 31, 2016, had an accumulated deficit of $156.6 million Source text - (1.usa.gov/1X9cG6G) Further company coverage:
* January sales of 35,626 units versus 38,305 units Source (http://bit.ly/2jVK1C2) Further company coverage:
* Choice hotels international - will be waiving all cancellation fees for travelers who are from regions impacted by recent presidential executive order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY REPORTED REVENUES FOR QUARTER OF $68.7 MILLION, A 6% INCREASE FROM $64.5 MILLION REPORTED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR