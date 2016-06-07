June 7 Inventergy Global Inc

* Entered Into A Settlement Agreement With Sonus Networks, Inc. Resolving Patent Infringement Litigation

* Sonus Agreed To Make A One-Time Payment To Inventergy In Exchange For A License To All Inventergy IMS And VoIP Patents

* Parties Agreed To Dismiss With Prejudice Each Of Their Lawsuits And Counterclaims Against Other