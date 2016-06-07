June 7 Swift Transportation Co :

* Says As Of June 7, 2016, Full Year 2016 guidance range for adjusted EPS remains at $1.45 - $1.55

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S