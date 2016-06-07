June 7 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd -

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announces refinancing of its senior secured credit facility

* Amended credit facility by extending maturity of $625 million revolving credit facility and $1.16 billion term loan facility

* Amendment increased amount of commitments under revolver from $625 million to $750 million

* Amendment increased amount outstanding under term loan from $1.16 billion to $1.51 billion