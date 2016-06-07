June 7 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc

* Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings enters into variable postpaid forward transaction

* Agreed to terms of a variable postpaid forward transaction on 7.0 million Tripadvisor common shares

* Liberty Tripadvisor may draw up to $259 million of proceeds against variable postpaid forward transaction

* To use proceeds to repay $200 million in principal, $28 million of pik interest under existing $400 million margin loan borrowings