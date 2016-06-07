BRIEF-Natus Medical reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 7 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc
* Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings enters into variable postpaid forward transaction
* Agreed to terms of a variable postpaid forward transaction on 7.0 million Tripadvisor common shares
* Liberty Tripadvisor may draw up to $259 million of proceeds against variable postpaid forward transaction
* To use proceeds to repay $200 million in principal, $28 million of pik interest under existing $400 million margin loan borrowings
* Gaslog Ltd, Gaslog Partners LP appoint alastair maxwell as chief financial officer
* On target for net economic earnings per share of $3.50 - $3.60 for full fiscal year