BRIEF-Kia Motors America says Jan sales of 35,626 units, down 6.9 pct
* January sales of 35,626 units versus 38,305 units
June 7 Liberty Global PLC
* Approved distribution of 117.4 million Lilac Group ordinary shares that represent inter-group interest to liberty global group shareholders
* Approved distribution of 117.4 million Lilac Group ordinary shares that represent inter-group interest to liberty global group shareholders

* $5 billion distribution to Liberty Global Group shareholders will be made on July 1, 2016
* Choice hotels international - will be waiving all cancellation fees for travelers who are from regions impacted by recent presidential executive order
* COMPANY REPORTED REVENUES FOR QUARTER OF $68.7 MILLION, A 6% INCREASE FROM $64.5 MILLION REPORTED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR