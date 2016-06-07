BRIEF-Patheon announces completion of its acquisition of state-of-the-art manufacturing site
* Patheon announces completion of its acquisition of State-Of-The-Art manufacturing site
June 7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Upon termination of merger under specified circumstances, LDR has agreed to pay co termination fee of $34.2 million
* Upon termination of merger under specified circumstances, LDR has agreed to pay co termination fee of $34.2 million

* If co terminates merger under certain circumstances, LDR has agreed to reimburse co for up to $11.4 million of its expenses - SEC filing
* Davita finalizes acquisition of Mountain View Medical Group
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday: