June 8 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* The Kotipizza chain's same-store sales grew 9.8 percent in May

* Total sales of Kotipizza chain grew 8.4 percent and same-store sales grew 9.8 percent in May compared to those in previous year

* In May monthly sales amounted to 6.88 million euros ($7.82 million) and last year to 6.34 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)