June 8 Koovs Plc :

* Koovs Plc confirms strategic investment by HT Media

* Confirm strategic investment in company of 3.0 million pounds from HT Media Limited through issue of 12 million new ordinary shares at a price of 25p/per share

* Funds will be used for investment in marketing

* Continues to be in discussion with other investors in order to close current funding round by 30 june 2016.