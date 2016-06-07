BRIEF-Kia Motors America says Jan sales of 35,626 units, down 6.9 pct
* January sales of 35,626 units versus 38,305 units Source (http://bit.ly/2jVK1C2) Further company coverage:
June 7 VF Corp
* VF Corp says co, certain of its units entered into Accession No. 1 to credit agreement relating to 5 year revolving credit agreement, dated as of April 14, 2015
* VF Corp says pursuant to agreement,certain of lenders party to credit agreement agreed to increase their commitments by cumulative amount of $500 million
* VF Corp says agreement increasing aggregate commitments under credit agreement to $2.25 billion effective as of June 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1OcnSgp )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Choice hotels international - will be waiving all cancellation fees for travelers who are from regions impacted by recent presidential executive order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COMPANY REPORTED REVENUES FOR QUARTER OF $68.7 MILLION, A 6% INCREASE FROM $64.5 MILLION REPORTED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR