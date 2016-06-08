June 8 3i Infrastructure Plc

* Successful completion of capital raise with gross proceeds of £385 million by way of open offer, placing and intermediaries offer, increased from original target size of £350 million.

* Approximately £230 million of proceeds will be used to fund completion of investments in wireless infrastructure group and tcr, expected to close in june and august respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)