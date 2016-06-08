BRIEF-Green Cross says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,250 won/share for FY 2016
June 8 Xvivo Perfusion AB :
* Declares offer for Vivoline Medical unconditional, extends acceptance period
* Acceptance period is extended until June 20, 2016
* At expiry of ordinary acceptance period on June 7, 2016, 10.8 million shares (corresponding to 94.5 percent of total number of shares) and 4.1 million warrants (corresponding to 96.8 percent of total number of warrants) have been submitted in the offer
* Says it receives patent for HACD (Hyaluronic acid conjugated drugs)which will be used for the treatment of colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, from United States Patent and Trademark Office