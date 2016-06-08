BRIEF-Korea Deposit Insurance cuts stake in Woori Bank to 21.4 pct
* Says Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation cuts stake in the co by selling 13.5 million shares of the co
June 8 Fitch on Eurozone banks :
* EU banking union spurs sovereign risk shake-up proposals
* Changes to capital treatment of sovereign risk could force eurozone banks to raise up to 135 billion euros in to maintain solvency levels
* If reforms are introduced, banks could respond by selling domestic sovereign exposures
* Proposals could also impact sovereign financing costs and reduce financing flexibility
* Largest EU banking groups would be less affected by possible changes because they already use internal model-based approaches
* In longer term, non-zero risk-weights for sovereign exposures may benefit private-sector credit flow
Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
