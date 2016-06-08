June 8 Bravida Holding Ab

* Bravida wins large installation contract at hospital in Tonsberg, Norge

* Says for Bravida, this will be an order of considerable size

* The general contractors are Skanska AS and Skanska UK

* Total cost for the project is estimated at SEK 2.5 billion (January 2014), of which 1.3 billion are allocated for construction including installations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: