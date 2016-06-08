June 8 Moody's

* Emea Manafacturing profits to grow by up to 8% as restructuring and cost-cutting pay off

* Forecasts operating profitability growth for EMEA manufacturers of nearly 8% in 2016 and 5% in 2017

* Changed its outlook on the EMEA manufacturing sector to stable from negative, reflecting companies' higher operating profits

* Weaker economic growth prospects in emerging markets pose a downside risk to companies in the short term

* Slowdown in chinese growth could cause sales, revenues to decline for EMEA manufacturing in near term owing to declining chinese demand

* Expects that emerging markets' growth will stabilise into 2017

